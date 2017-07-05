2-sport star Jerrion Ealy ranked #3 baseball player (c/o 2019) in America

At the high school level there's regular 2-sports stars, and then there's a select few guys like Jerrion Ealy. The Jackson Prep athlete holds multiple SEC football offers, and now 'Perfect Game USA' recently ranked Ealy as its 3rd best baseball player in the country (for the graduating class of 2019).

Ealy does it all at Prep, playing running back for the football team and outfield for the baseball squad. Eventually, he'll have a decision to make on the next level. If he opts for baseball, his coach Brent Heavener describes what makes Ealy a game changer on the diamond.

"He is the real deal and I think the ball coming off his bat sounds different than everybody else's," Heavener said. "You really hear that. When he gets on 1st base, he's on 3rd. It's not if it's gonna happen, it's when it's gonna happen. That's probably the most exciting thing as a coach."

Heavener lists a few big time programs that have shown interest in Ealy.

"Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, State and Ole Miss," Heavener said. "Just a lot of big schools want him, and they know it comes as dual package. Whatever he does it's probably going to be football and baseball. Now the biggest thing we're trying to figure out is where he'll compete if he competes in the Draft (MLB)."

Ealy will only be a junior when the Prep football season begins next month.