Save-A-Lot on Hanging Moss Road closing for good Saturday

Another grocery store in Jackson is closing its doors - the Save-A-Lot on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson will shut down for good on Saturday.

Needing anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million for building repairs, the Save-A-Lot Store will shut down on Saturday, July 8, after telling Jackson City Council it can no longer keep making its lease payments.

Ward 2 Councilman Melvin Priester, Jr. says the store reports it has been losing $10,000 a week by just keeping doors open.

"I wish it would stay open," said shopper Glenda Morgan. "It's been open since I've been living here for ten years. It's convenient. It don't take me but three minutes. Swoop in, swoop out."

Shoppers who live around the area say the store's closing comes as a shock and will put them in a bind once doors do close for good, since the next nearest grocery store is about two miles.

"Having to go to way to Meadowbrook to shop, even if I just need milk," explained Patrick Miley. "I have to go two miles away. I have to basically spend $10 to go get $2 item that I need, so that's not going to help any."

As the Lumumba Administration starts planning out Jackson's future economic growth, Councilman Priester says he plans to continue to put this issue at the top of the new leadership's attention.

