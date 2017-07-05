Vicksburg's Mayor and Board of Aldermen shake up city leadership

Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Hobby Lobby has been hit with a big fine from the federal government for illegal smuggling.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
When a Louisiana state trooper's SUV went airborne, rolled over in a ditch and caught fire, a Shreveport resident was there to drag the injured lawman to safety.More >>
Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is once again in the intensive care unit, according to a news release Wednesday from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
