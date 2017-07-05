Vicksburg's Mayor and Board of Aldermen shake up city leadership

A shakeup in the city Vicksburg. First on the list, Police Chief Walter Armstrong. City leaders picked Vicksburg Police Captain Milton Moore to replace him.

“When we inherited this department eight years ago there was unsolved homicides, unsolved rapes, but we have none of that that is unsolved,” said Armstrong.

Chief Walter Armstrong has led the Vicksburg Police force for eight years. Now the once top crime fighter in the city is forced to pass the baton.

“I realize in this line of work these things happen,” added Armstrong.

Armstrong says while he is disappointed the mayor and board didn't reappoint him, he is not surprised.

“I guess the part I am disappointed at is me being chief has nothing to do with my ability to be chief," said Armstrong. "It absolutely has nothing to do with it. It comes down to the political aspect of it this job.”

Mayor George Flaggs says the decision to replace chief Armstrong was not personal, it was just time for a change in the police department.

“I was looking at moving forward in the future," said Flaggs. "I want a more youthful, a more vibrant and a more committed officer for the city.”

The mayor and board of aldermen's new pick, Vicksburg Police Captain Milton Moore, has worked for the Vicksburg Police Department for nearly two decades.

“I think it's going to be a challenge," said Moore. "I have never been one to shy away from a challenge. Chief Armstrong has taught me so much and I am ready to take this leap.”

That's not the only change in leadership. Fire Chief Charles Atkins was not reappointed. Craig Dancyzk is replacing him. He is has worked for the city of Vicksburg for 22 years.

“Number one, I would like to be a little more budget friendly and reduce overtime costs," said Danchyzk. "Number two, we need to slightly modify our coverage map so we can provide the best quietly service. We are doing this. Right now we are having a new station on east Clay Street being built.”

