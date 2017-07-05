Inmate who bolted from Warren Co. jail turns himself in

26-year-old Jamal Smith who bolted out of the Warren County Jail turned himself back into police Thursday morning.

The Vicksburg man has been arrested on a forgery charge and was about to be bonded out of the Warren County Jail when his probation officer called.

Sheriff Martin Pace says Smith bolted out of the door after speaking with his probation officer.

Pace says Smith will be booked back in jail on the original forgery charge and he will have to re-post a $1,500 bond now that he is back in custody.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.