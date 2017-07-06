'Croquet Guru': CCJ's Joe Moore is only certified Croquet Director in MS

When you drive up to Country Club of Jackson the first thing you see isn't a putting a green or a driving range, it's a croquet court. So, meet the club's croquet guru, Joe Moore. Moore is the only certified croquet Instructor/Director of Croquet in the state of Mississippi.

Moore stumbled into the sport by accident two years ago while working as a bartender at the club. He spent time watching members play and after joining in himself, quickly realized he had a knack for the game. Since then, he's gone from bartender to director finding unique success through the game.

"The main thing I fell in love with about the sport is it's a very relaxing sport." Moore said. "It's a mind game also, kind of like chess, and I'm good with chess also. Even on a long day, you come out come from work and come out and play a game of croquet, it's like therapy it's therapy to the soul."

Mike Campbell serves as the President of the Croquet Club of Jackson and says Moore has natural ability.

"The minute I first saw him with a mallet in his hand and a ball he was just like a winner." Campbell said. "You could tell he had the natural ability. He watched it so much when he was serving us out here with beverages and so forth, but we call him our 'rockstar', he's been really good."

Nationwide, Moore is one of just 52 certified instructors.

