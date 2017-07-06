Entergy's offers summer tips to help manage energy bills

Summer is here and it is bringing the heat and probably raising your energy bill as your crank up the air conditioning.

Entergy has offered some tips on how you can keep your energy bill low this summer while staying cool.

Before temperatures start burnin’ like a heat wave, take time to prepare for their effect on your energy bill by implementing some simple and efficient solutions at your home or business.

“Actual temperatures haven’t yet reached the 100 degree mark this year, but they have been in the 90s with high humidity,” said Robbin Jeter, Entergy Mississippi vice president of customer service. “Since heating and air conditioning make up more than half of your monthly energy bill, making a few small energy-efficient changes now will help your A/C run less, and keep more cash in your pocket.”

Top ways to save energy and keep your costs lower without sacrificing comfort are:

· Get your A/C inspected. Inspectors can make sure your system is leak-free and operating as efficiently as possible. Don’t forget about air filters; some units require monthly cleaning or replacing. Get incentives of up to $100 with a tune-up. Learn more.

· Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. Every degree lower than 78 can raise your bill as much as 3 percent. So if you crank down the A/C to a cooler 72 degrees, you’ve already increased your bill by 18 percent.

· Buy a programmable thermostat. As energy usage rises, costs also rise. If you spend most of your day outside of the house, set your thermostat to automatically shut off or raise the A/C setting when you’re away. Get a $125 incentive on select advanced smart thermostats.

· Use fans to cool off, but remember – fans cool people, not rooms. Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity and circulate t the air, which helps you feel several degrees cooler. Just remember to turn them off when you leave the room.

· Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in. Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.

· Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and duct work. Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air inside the house and the hot air outdoors.

If you want to find out more information visit Entergy's website.

For customers struggling to pay their summer energy bills, Entergy helps low-income, disabled and elderly customers through its customer-assistance fund, The Power to Care, which is funded by Entergy employees, customers and shareholders, and administered by The Salvation Army.

In addition to The Power to Care, bill-payment assistance also is available through the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. In 2016, some $4 million in assistance was provided to more than 26,600 Entergy Mississippi customers through these programs.

For more information, visit Help for Paying Your Electric Bills.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.