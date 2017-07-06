Leake Co. SO looking for missing 70-year-old man

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

Jimmie Harmon is a 70-year-old black male from the Thomastown area of Leake County.

Harmon was last seen on the afternoon of Monday, July 3rd.

He may be driving in his yellow 2005 GMC canyon crew cab truck with Attala County MS license plates.

If you have any information on Mr. Harmon or see this yellow truck, please call the Leake County Sheriff’s Office at 601-267-7361.

