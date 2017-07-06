Man missing from Leake Co. found dead in Madison Co.

A 70-year-old man, reported missing in Leake County, was found dead Thursday in Madison County.

Sheriff Randy Tucker said in a statement that the body of Jimmy Harmon was found in a small pond on Rankin Road, where he was apparently fishing.

The coroner has the body and Harmon's family has been contacted.

Harmon, from the Thomastown area of Leake County, was last seen on July 3.

