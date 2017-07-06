Man missing from Leake Co. found dead in Madison Co.

Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
According to WDAM's Ryan Moore, the operation focused on the counties of Lawrence, Lincoln, Pike, Jeff Davis, Walthall and Copiah and is the result of an 18 month investigation.More >>
