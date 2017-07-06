Byram insurance agent arrested on wire fraud charges

By: Taylor Tucker

Thursday, a Byram woman was arrested and charged with two counts of wire fraud.

According to Attorney General Jim Hood, licensed Mississippi insurance agent, 36-year-old Kasandra Michelle Floyd turned herself in to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday.

Floyd was accused of producing fake Safeway Insurance Company insurance cards and transmitting them by wire across county lines in order for others to use the cards in court as proof of insurance.

Floyd’s bond was set at $15,000.

If convicted of both counts, Floyd faces up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

