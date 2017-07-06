Forty arrested in multi-county drug roundup; 25 more warrants le - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Forty arrested in multi-county drug roundup; 25 more warrants left to serve

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Source: Ryan Moore (WDAM) Source: Ryan Moore (WDAM)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Forty people have been arrested in a multi-county drug roundup led by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

According to WDAM's Ryan Moore, officials have 25 more warrants left to serve. The operation focused on the counties of Lawrence, Lincoln, Pike, Jeff Davis, Walthall and Copiah and is the result of an 18 month investigation.

MBN Director John Dowdy says all the arrests are related to controlled substances.

We will have much more on this breaking story as more information is released.

