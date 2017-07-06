Over 40 arrested in multi-county drug roundup

Forty-six people have been arrested in a multi-county drug roundup led by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

According to WDAM's Ryan Moore, the operation focused on the counties of Lawrence, Lincoln, Pike, Jeff Davis, Walthall and Copiah and is the result of an 18 month investigation.

#BREAKING: 40 arrested in a multi-county drug roundup led by Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. 25 more warrants to serve. #wdam pic.twitter.com/MHrK29AF9D — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) July 6, 2017

MBN Director John Dowdy says all the arrests are related to controlled substances. He tells WDAM that this particular investigation was significant due to the number of opioids being distributed on the streets throughout the state. Agents recovered cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and dilaudid during the roundup.

All of the suspects were booked into the Lawrence County Jail and are waiting for their initial appearance.

We will have much more on this breaking story as more information is released.

