Hinds Co. deputies involved in crash Wednesday night

Two Hinds County deputies are on the road to recovery after being involved in a crash Wednesday night.

According to Major Pete Luke, the two deputies were westbound on I-20 near Clinton when a box truck, also headed west, cut over into the left lane in an attempt to turn around in the cutouts in the median meant for emergency vehicles only. The truck collided with the deputies, pushing their car off road and into a swampy area.

MHP responded to the scene and both deputies had to be extricated from the car and taken to the hospital.

Major Luke says the male deputy had some back pain and was released from the hospital this morning. The female deputy is going into surgery to repair damage to her leg.

The driver of the box car had a small laceration, but is otherwise fine.

