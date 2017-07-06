Mayor Lumumba has first meeting with city council

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba kept his comments short but direct in his first meeting with city leaders, making it clear he plans to address problems with the city water billing system, infrastructure, and of course crime.

"I'm no friend of crime, as my father was no friend of crime," said Lumumba. "We have to be serious about the issue of crime. We have to be aggressive but we also have to be intelligent. What I mean by that is we have to begin to open up the discussion in terms of what leads to these crimes."

Lumumba announced three key appointments.

Dr. Robert Blaine has been selected as the chief administrative officer for the city. Kiesha Sanders will be over constituent services and Dr. Safiya Omari will be the chief of staff. Blaine will need to be confirmed by the full council before he's officially placed in that position. More appointments could be on the way.

"We're determining who are the best people to lead those positions not making a change where it's not necessary," said Mayor Lumumba.

Council members say they're eager to get to work with the new administration.

"Streets, we need to go through the budget process lets identify any and all monies we can use to repair and patch these streets," said Councilman Kenneth Stokes. "That's the first thing that must happen."

