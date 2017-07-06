Memphis hopes to recruit Jackson lawmen

The Memphis Police Department has come to town. They are on a multi-state road trip.

Memphis police cruisers were parked outside the King Edward Hotel Thursday. Inside, the goal is to hire on men and women with law enforcement experience, even some recruits without any experience.

We asked Sgt. Cleveland Foster if he expected to make hires in Jackson. Foster responded,

"Yes we do, said Sgt. Foster. "We have already actually done a few already who are going to come for our pre-employment testing, many of which have already applied they have just come in to make sure all the information is correct."

The Best in Blue as Memphis calls its force is 400 officers short. There are basic educational requirements for the jobs.

Wednesday the recruiters were in Little Rock, Friday they are in Birmingham, Alabama. For qualifications and requirements: www.joinmpd.com/requirements. For step-by-step employment process: www.joinmpd.comthe-hiring-process.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.