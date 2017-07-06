34 become naturalized American citizens in Jackson

It has been a long, sometimes hard, road for some of them with many hours studying; months of waiting and then the big test. But Thursday morning, the wait was over for 34 people from around the world, who applied for American citizenship.

Patriotism was evident all throughout U-S District Court in downtown Jackson as the newest Americans took the oath in today's naturalization ceremony.

"Oh man, I'm so excited. You have no idea. This is the land of my dreams, literally, and my favorite state, so I'm a lucky woman," said Damaris Tabea Soltis of Germany

"I just want to continue to just, uh, be able to live the American dream, you know, and to just be able to provide for my family the best way I can and being an American citizen can help me achieve that," said David Austin, born in Trinidad and Tobago.

"Most importantly, it's about achieving your dreams and your goals," said Cameroon native Collins Lanyuy. "This country; this land give those opportunities and today, it means a lot to me."

U-S District Judge Daniel Jordan presided.

All 34 of these new American citizens had to fulfill requirements established by Congress in the Immigration and Nationality Act.

