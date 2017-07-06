Former Ole Miss football players give back at annual "You Gotta Believe" Camp

The annual "You Gotta Believe Camp" brought a number of former Ole Miss football players back to Jackson on Thursday.

"It's just fun to get back together." Colts wide receiver and former Ole Miss football player Donte Moncrief said. "It will be a while before you see these guys again and the season is about to start, so it'll be a whole year before we see each other again. After the kids workout we do too, so we just have fun together."

"It's like a little reunion for us." Giants rookie tight end Evan Engram added. "Everybody has been going through camps. I've been looking forward to this for over a year now, so it means the world to be out here with all my guys and to be playing with and coaching the younger ones."

Since 2015, the camp has helped raise thousands of dollars for local charities, while teaching youngsters the importance of self belief.

"Coach Warren taught us a lot today and the good Lord helped us on the right side and we just did what we had to do and we won." YGB camper Collin Haney said.

"They just got me better in general." added camper Charlie Whittington. "They helped me as a person and they helped me in football."

