Canton Family of hit-and-run victim pleading for the public to help

Canton Police are on the hunt for a hit and run suspect and need your help. Antonio Chavez is wanted for a crash on East Peace Street Saturday night that killed 37-year-old Shernisha Grant.

Rosie Grant Brooks says she not only lost a daughter but a best friend, and she is pleading with the community to help police solve this case and bring her family some closure.

“My prayer for you is that you never have to bury one of your children, said Brooks.

Brooks fought back tears as she talked about the bond she shared with her only daughter that is now gone.

“I can't have that mother-daughter conversation every day," said Grant. I talked to my daughter not one day but every day. To know her was to love her.”

Saturday night, Grant and her two children left her mom’s house heading home when she was involved in a hit-and-run on East Peace Street. Police believe Antonio Dominiquez Chavez is responsible for the head-on-collision.

“She attempted to make a left turn. Mr. Chavez was headed westbound and he ended striking her vehicle, knocking it 50 feet over here," said Police Chief Otha Brown. "Chavez jumped out and left the scene. From the tag number and a witness on the scene we learned the drive was Mr. Chavez.”

Grant died in the crash but her two children survived. Police say they are now on a manhunt for the suspect even reaching out to folks possibly connect to him.

“We went to some jobs where he supposedly worked and we contacted ICE," added Brown. "We are hoping we can finally find Mr. Chavez, so we can give the family some closure.”

This family is also praying the case is solved soon.

“I feel the pain, I feel the pain," said Grant. "I hope no parent would ever have to go through this, so please turn yourself in. No parent should have to do this.”

Police say Chavez was living in Canton and was arrested back in 2009.

If you have any information that can help this case, you are asked to call the Canton Police Department.

