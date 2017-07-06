Grass overgrown at Cederlawn Cemetery

Grass at Cedarlawn has grown so high, you can barely see some of the gravestones underneath. People feel like their deceased loved ones are being disrespected by the City...which is responsible for the upkeep of the cemetery and has fallen way behind.

Some of the grass near the front entrance is mowed, but if you go further towards the back, weeds by the headstones seem to have gone weeks or even months without trimming.

"If you came out occasionally, and saw an area being mowed and kept up, at least you would know they're making an effort. But when you come time and time again - it hasn't changed all summer," said Tim Nelson, whose wife's parents are buried in Cedarlawn.

Nelson and his wife have contacted both the City and the office for the cemetery.

The City told him they're aware of it, and they're doing the best they can, but it looks like their "best" is next to nothing.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

