Jackson man in custody following high-speed chase and manhunt

Police have apprehended a Jackson man following a high speed chase into Jackson, from Pearl, and a short manhunt after he bailed out of his vehicle.

Christopher Birtfield abandoned his vehicle near the intersection of Prosperity Street and James Street in west Jackson. He was captured about 40 minutes later.

We are told Birtfield has multiple warrants.

We have a crew on scene and are working to get you more information.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.