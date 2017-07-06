State inmate killed in Lucedale

A state inmate was killed Thursday morning in Lucedale. 42 year old Robert Prine was working on a garbage truck. He was one of two state inmates standing at the back of the stopped truck when he was fatally injured by another vehicle.

The second inmate was treated at a hospital and released back into the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The accident happened at 8:30 a.m. on old Highway 63 in Lucedale.

Prine was serving 10 years for grand larceny and nonresidential burglary in Marion County. He was housed at the George County Community Work Center and assigned to work with the George County Solid Waste Garbage Division.

According to the MDOC Office of Communications the inmate work crew is suspended pending an investigation and a corrective plan of action.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved