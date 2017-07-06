A year-and-a-half investigation yields the arrests of 47 suspected drug dealers

A year-and-a-half investigation has yielded the arrests of 47 suspected drug dealers. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at the helm of the multi-county drug round-up focusing on southwest and south central Mississippi.

Officers strapped with tactical gear burst into homes executing search and arrest warrants.

"The majority of the ones arrested were trafficking opioids on the street," said Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy. "It was hydrocodone, oxycodone and dilaudid. We also had those that were dealing meth, crack cocaine and powder cocaine."



MBN agents targeted 65 street level drug dealers in the early morning multi-county drug raid. The 18-month long investigation was centered around Lawrence County, but included Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, Walthall, Copiah and Pike Counties.

Dowdy said the joint operation between local, state and federal authorities concluded with more than 40 arrests.



"This was a significant case for us especially because we had so many people in that community down there that were selling opioids so openly," added Dowdy.



Dowdy said this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to helping curb the opioid epidemic in our state. He said operations will continue to find those people committing crimes.



The suspects arrested in Thursday's roundup are awaiting their initial court appearance after being booked into the Lawrence County Jail. Names and charges of those arrested will be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.