MBN releases names of over 40 arrested in drug roundup; 17 still wanted

A year-and-a-half investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has yielded the arrests of 48 suspected drug dealers in a multi-county drug round-up focusing on southwest and south central Mississippi.

Arrested:

Kenneth Peyton, Monticello

Keisha Thomas Jackson, Monicello

Clayton Howard Humphrey, Monticello

Chadwick Nelson Oatis, Silver Creek

Danny Chapman, Monticello

Craig Longino, Bogue Chitto

Taylor McPhail, Sontag

Haley Wallace, Monticello

Matthew Johnson, Monticello

Charles Ray Daggins, Monticello

Jamie Easterling, Jayess

Jeremy Morgan, Monticello

Kevin Wallace, MDOC

Craig Rutland, Monticello

Kelly Mamerow, MDOC

Fred Earl Magee, Oakvale

Regina Evans, Monticello

Jessica Purvis, --

Demetrius Diggs, Prentiss

Shacorey Pittman, New Hebron

Charli Marie Hensley, Monticello

Lendell Keon Collins, Monticello

Gaille Burris, Silver Creek

Lenora Evans, New Hebron

Frederick Harris, --

Rose Mary Nichols, Monticello

Renee Simpson, Monticello

Veronica Johnson, Prentiss

Sandra Ward, Silver Creek

Christie Walker, Prentiss

Tina Buckley, Sontag

Kaye L Hargett, Prentiss

Ozie Longino, --

Ester McCullum, Monticello

Carsie Lewis, Monticello

Vicki Anderson, Prentiss

Frankey Oatis, Prentiss

Lyndon Wayne Johnson, Monticello

Willie Earl Bridges, Monticello

Howard Herrion Jr., Jayess

Kenneth Goode, Prentiss

Frank Barr, Sontag

Gerald Lee Toler, Monticello

Gregory Warner, Prentiss

Daryl Lamont Peyton, Jayess

Derek Martin, --

Dexture Maye, --

Larry Longino, Sontag

WANTED:

Kimberly Westmoreland, Jayess

Jamie Bozeman, Monticello

Cntonieo Courtney, Monticello

Peggy Sue Courtney, Monticello

Danny Powell, Prentiss

Kenterio Smith, Silver Creek

Jeffery Holloway, Monticello

Shelby Smith, Monticello

Kristie Tanner, --

Maurice Warner, --

Anthony Johnson, Monticello

Ricki Polk Dale, Monticello

John William Thompson Jr., Monticello

Booker Eley, Monticello

April Bridges, Silver Creek

Demetri Bridges, Monticello

Travis Barnes, Monticello

Officers strapped with tactical gear burst into homes executing search and arrest warrants.

"The majority of the ones arrested were trafficking opioids on the street," said Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy. "It was hydrocodone, oxycodone and dilaudid. We also had those that were dealing meth, crack cocaine and powder cocaine."



MBN agents targeted 65 street level drug dealers in the early morning multi-county drug raid. The 18-month long investigation was centered around Lawrence County, but included Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, Walthall, Copiah and Pike Counties.

Dowdy said the joint operation between local, state and federal authorities concluded with more than 40 arrests.



"This was a significant case for us especially because we had so many people in that community down there that were selling opioids so openly," added Dowdy.



Dowdy said this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to helping curb the opioid epidemic in our state. He said operations will continue to find those people committing crimes.



The suspects arrested in Thursday's roundup are awaiting their initial court appearance after being booked into the Lawrence County Jail.

