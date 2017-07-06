MBN releases names of over 40 arrested in drug roundup; 17 still - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

breaking

MBN releases names of over 40 arrested in drug roundup; 17 still wanted

Posted by Jessica Bowman, Weekend Anchor
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A year-and-a-half investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has yielded the arrests of 48 suspected drug dealers in a multi-county drug round-up focusing on southwest and south central Mississippi.

Arrested:

  • Kenneth Peyton, Monticello
  • Keisha Thomas Jackson, Monicello  
  • Clayton Howard Humphrey, Monticello  
  • Chadwick Nelson Oatis, Silver Creek  
  • Danny Chapman, Monticello             
  • Craig Longino, Bogue Chitto  
  • Taylor McPhail, Sontag  
  • Haley Wallace, Monticello  
  • Matthew Johnson, Monticello  
  • Charles Ray Daggins, Monticello  
  • Jamie Easterling, Jayess  
  • Jeremy Morgan, Monticello
  • Kevin Wallace, MDOC  
  • Craig Rutland, Monticello  
  • Kelly Mamerow, MDOC  
  • Fred Earl Magee, Oakvale  
  • Regina Evans, Monticello  
  • Jessica Purvis, --  
  • Demetrius Diggs, Prentiss  
  • Shacorey Pittman, New Hebron        
  • Charli Marie Hensley, Monticello  
  • Lendell Keon Collins, Monticello  
  • Gaille Burris, Silver Creek  
  • Lenora Evans, New Hebron  
  • Frederick Harris, --  
  • Rose Mary Nichols, Monticello         
  • Renee Simpson, Monticello  
  • Veronica Johnson, Prentiss      
  • Sandra Ward, Silver Creek  
  • Christie Walker, Prentiss 
  • Tina Buckley, Sontag  
  • Kaye L Hargett, Prentiss  
  • Ozie Longino, --  
  • Ester McCullum, Monticello    
  • Carsie Lewis, Monticello  
  • Vicki Anderson, Prentiss  
  • Frankey Oatis, Prentiss  
  • Lyndon Wayne Johnson, Monticello  
  • Willie Earl Bridges, Monticello  
  • Howard Herrion Jr., Jayess  
  • Kenneth Goode, Prentiss  
  • Frank Barr, Sontag  
  • Gerald Lee Toler, Monticello  
  • Gregory Warner, Prentiss 
  • Daryl Lamont Peyton, Jayess 
  • Derek Martin, --  
  • Dexture Maye, --
  • Larry Longino, Sontag   

WANTED: 

  • Kimberly Westmoreland, Jayess
  • Jamie Bozeman, Monticello
  • Cntonieo Courtney, Monticello
  • Peggy Sue Courtney, Monticello
  • Danny Powell, Prentiss
  • Kenterio Smith, Silver Creek
  • Jeffery Holloway, Monticello
  • Shelby Smith, Monticello
  • Kristie Tanner, --
  • Maurice Warner, --
  • Anthony Johnson, Monticello
  • Ricki Polk Dale, Monticello
  • John William Thompson Jr., Monticello
  • Booker Eley, Monticello
  • April Bridges, Silver Creek
  • Demetri Bridges, Monticello
  • Travis Barnes, Monticello

Officers strapped with tactical gear burst into homes executing search and arrest warrants.

"The majority of the ones arrested were trafficking opioids on the street," said Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy. "It was hydrocodone, oxycodone and dilaudid. We also had those that were dealing meth, crack cocaine and powder cocaine."

MBN agents targeted 65 street level drug dealers in the early morning multi-county drug raid. The 18-month long investigation was centered around Lawrence County, but included Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, Walthall, Copiah and Pike Counties.

Dowdy said the joint operation between local, state and federal authorities concluded with more than 40 arrests.

"This was a significant case for us especially because we had so many people in that community down there that were selling opioids so openly," added Dowdy.

Dowdy said this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to helping curb the opioid epidemic in our state. He said operations will continue to find those people committing crimes.

The suspects arrested in Thursday's roundup are awaiting their initial court appearance after being booked into the Lawrence County Jail.

