Terry Police Chief and City Clerk not reappointed to jobs

Terry Mayor, Joseph Kendrick confirms the new administration has decided not to reappoint Police Chief, Bracey Coleman and City Clerk Mary Smith to their positions.

Kendrick told us, he and the Board of Alderman met Wednesday night and the decision was made. He tells us, "the new administration made a decision that it was in the best interest of the town to not reappoint these two appointees, the clerk and Chief of Police."

Coleman also at one time served as Police Chief in Jackson.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved