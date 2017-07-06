8 arrested in North Jackson prostitution bust

Eight women are in jail after a prostitution bust in North Jackson. The Hinds County Street Crimes Unit says a business pretending to be a massage parlor called "June's Health Studio" at 5200 Keele Street was actually a front for a prostitution ring.

An undercover deputy pretended to be a customer and called in backup the second he was able to confirm there were more than just massages being offered at the business.

"As they made the appointment, they proceeded to make the arrangement with the massage, and at that point, further services were offered, and the dollar amount exchanged," said Investigator Dean Scott with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department:

Hinds SO says Sheriff Victor Mason is making an effort to eliminate prostitution from Hinds County altogether.

