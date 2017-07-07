Silver Alert canceled for Holmes County man

A Silver Alert for 67-year-old William Samuel Siddon of Lexington has been canceled.

He had been missing since he was seen about 10:30 Thursday morning in the 100 block of Pine Street in Lexington driving a 2008 white Dodge pick-up truck with an exercise bicycle in the back.

Family members said Mr. Siddon suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

