Silver Alert canceled for Holmes County man

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
William Siddon.....Source: MBN
LEXINGTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Silver Alert for 67-year-old William Samuel Siddon of Lexington has been canceled. 

He had been missing since he was seen about 10:30 Thursday morning in the 100 block of Pine Street in Lexington driving a 2008 white Dodge pick-up truck with an exercise bicycle in the back. 

Family members said Mr. Siddon suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

