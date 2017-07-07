Breaking overnight: A driver leads police on a possible cross city chase

We're working to get details, but we'll show you video of what appears to be an early morning police chase.
The man accused of two killing two Mississippi women and leading police on a cross state chase will be in court this morning. We'll have more on the case involving Alex Deaton.
We'll also have an exclusive story about a major prostitution bust in Hinds County.
See you in 10.
~Joy
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say 46-year-old Jimmy Causey has been captured.More >>
A federal judge has denied an emergency motion filed by the State of Hawaii that would broaden the familial exceptions to President Trump's travel ban.More >>
