One arrested after Flowood police chase involving stolen car

According to Captain McCue from the Flowood Police Department, there was a chase involving a stolen vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Friday.



The stolen car was recently reported stolen from Clinton and clocked traveling at 104 mph on Lakeland Drive in the active construction work zone.



The vehicle was pursued into Jackson and stopped without further incident at Lakeland Drive and Cool Papa Bell Drive in Jackson.

The suspect/driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as 26-year-old Jackson man Demarques Leon Smith.

He has been charged with felony receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, and speeding in a work zone over 30 mph.

