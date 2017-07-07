Jackson State baseball led NCAA in stolen bases

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

The Jackson State baseball team continues to receive honors for its outstanding 2017 season. The Tigers were named the NCAA statistical champion in stolen bases and stolen bases per game.

The Tigers, who finished the season with the best overall and conference record (38-17-1, 20-4 SWAC) during the regular season and won the east division title, finished the season with 141 total stolen bases and 2.52 stolen bases per game, in 48 games this season. This marks the sixth time that the Tigers have been crowned the champion in stolen bases per game. JSU last acomploished the feat in 2010, prior to that Jackson State had the most steals per game in three consecutive seasons (2003-2005), the Tigers earned the crown for the first time in the 1990 season.

Bryce Brown led the Tigers with 27 stolen bases, CJ Newsome racked up 26, Jarvis Warner had 18 and Cornelius Copeland contributed 17 stolen bases.

This is the first time in conference history that a SWAC school has been crowned the NCAA statistical champion for stolen bases, dating back to 1972.

