Alex Deaton pleads guilty in Kansas

A Rankin County man who was at the center of a nationwide manhunt plead guilty in a Kansas courtroom Friday.

Deaton plead guilty to attempted 1st degree murder and aggravated robbery.He was apprehended in Kansas March 1, following a nationwide manhunt that involved the killing of his girlfriend and another Mississippi woman.

In Mississippi, he's charged with the murder his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson, the murder of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter in a Neshoba County church, and aggravated assault for shooting a jogger in Castlewoods.

Deaton is now being sent to a Kansas hospital for a mental health evaluation.

On June 2, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He now awaits sentencing on October 16th.

