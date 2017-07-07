Alex Deaton pleads guilty in Kansas

The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A year-and-a-half investigation has yielded the arrests of 47 suspected drug dealers. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at the helm of the multi-county drug round-up focusing on southwest and south central Mississippi.More >>
A lawsuit, filed by a wounded officers in the deadly ambush shooting of Baton Rouge law enforcement, accuses Black Lives Matter and five of the movement's leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
