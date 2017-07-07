Alex Deaton stands trial in Kansas

A Rankin County man who was at the center of a nationwide manhunt is facing a judge now in Kansas.

Alex Deaton was arrested in a multi-state crime spree, that involved the killing of his girlfriend and another Mississippi woman

In Mississippi, he's charged with the murder his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson, the murder of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter in a Neshoba County church, and aggravated assault for shooting a jogger in Castlewoods.

On June 2, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Today, Deaton stands before a judge.

