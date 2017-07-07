Fake auto insurance cards

A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A story that has made headlines in East Texas for the past three years is know being told to America in a new TV episode on Investigation Discovery.More >>
A story that has made headlines in East Texas for the past three years is know being told to America in a new TV episode on Investigation Discovery.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Department is holding a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss details of what's been called a "major marijuana bust" in the county on Wednesday.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Department is holding a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss details of what's been called a "major marijuana bust" in the county on Wednesday.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Crews are working to clear derailed cars after 2 trains collided in Jefferson, TX Friday morning.More >>
Crews are working to clear derailed cars after 2 trains collided in Jefferson, TX Friday morning.More >>
The hunt is on for the person who shot and killed a woman who was placed in a wheelchair and left at Palmetto Health Richland.More >>
The hunt is on for the person who shot and killed a woman who was placed in a wheelchair and left at Palmetto Health Richland.More >>