Fake auto insurance cards

In Mississippi, you are required to have proof of insurance if you drive a car, but some people are skirting the law. We have learned fake proof of insurance is on the increase.

Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arrest of a woman charged with two counts of wire fraud. Kasandra Michelle Floyd, 36, turned herself in to the Rankin County Sheriff's Department Wednesday.

She is a licensed Mississippi insurance agent accused of producing fake copies of Safeway Insurance Company insurance cards and transmitting them by wire across county lines in order for others to use the cards in court as proof of insurance.

Floyd's bond was set at $15,000. If convicted of both counts, Floyd faces up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

The Mississippi Insurance Commissioners office says this crime is on the rise.

"Since our economy became more strained a few years ago we are seeing a lot more of that," said Deputy Commissioner Mark Haire. "There are a lot of great agents out there that do an exemplary job but I would have to say we have seen an uptick in those type of cases."

Another persistent problem in Mississippi we are told is people buying insurance right after they get a ticket for no proof of insurance and later canceling the insurance coverage.

