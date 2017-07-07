Husband charged with wife's murder in Tishomingo Co.

In Tishomingo County, a woman is dead and her husband has been arrested for murder.

Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty says his department responded to County Road 265 near Burnsville around 4 a.m. Friday. Once on the scene, deputies used force to gain entry into the house. When they got inside, they found 59-year-old Vicki Peters dead on a bed.

The Tishomingo County Sheriff's Department said her husband, 60-year-old Delmer Peters, was found asleep on the floor next to the bed.

Deputies woke him up and transported him by ambulance to the hospital in Corinth to see if he was injured. According to a press release from the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Department, the preliminary investigation "indicates that Vicki Peters did not die of natural causes and so the Tishomingo Sheriff's Department is treating this as a criminal matter."

Investigators say her death may be related to blunt force trauma, but autopsy results will need to confirm the cause of death.

Delmer Peters was discharged from the hospital and was taken to the Tishomingo County jail, where he was charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators are working with the District Attorney's Office to have him held without bond due to him being out on a felony bond for arson, reports the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Daugherty says Vicki Peter's body will be sent off for autopsy.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. Information for this story was obtained from WTVA.