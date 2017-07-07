Tishomingo County: Husband charged with wife's murder

In Tishomingo County, a woman is dead and her husband is under arrest for murder.

Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty says his department responded to County Road 265 near Burnsville around 4 a.m. Friday.

Daugherty says the husband of the victim was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

At this time the identities of the couple have not been released.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops and bring you the latest.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. Information for this story was obtained from WTVA.