Attorney General Hood says military members common targets for fraud

July marks Military Consumer Protection Month, and Attorney General Jim Hood said members of the military are often targeted in fraud schemes.

“Unfortunately, our nation’s heroes are commonly targeted by scammers,” said Hood. “It is very important to protect our active and reserve service members from criminals while they are out protecting us from other types of threats. My office is here to serve and protect military men and women from potential scams whether they are in Mississippi or overseas.”

The Federal Trade Commission launched Military Consumer Protection month in 2013. The month is now recognized and supported by several organizations and partners nationwide.

Hood suggests these guidelines for active and veteran military members to protect themselves from fraud. One should always verify an email source before responding. Scammers try to look as legitimate as possible. To protect yourself, you should research companies before responding to emails.

Some scammers ask veterans for payment while to receive their military records. Most military records are free for veterans and some of their close family members.

Placing an active-duty alert on your credit report can notify creditors creditors to take more precautions while you are deployed.

Some scammers ask for payment methods like Western Union or MoneyGram. Government and companies of virtue will not be persistent in you using these ways to pay for services.

Scammers often use fraudulent Caller ID. If you are unsure or wary of the company on the phone, do not give any personal information such as account numbers or social security numbers over the phone.

If you suspect you have been the victim of a scam, or the intended victim, immediately report it to your local law enforcement and the Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division at 601-359-4230 or 1-800-281-4418. Consumers should also contact the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.