FBI investigates death of inmate at Federal Correctional Prison in Yazoo City

The FBI is investigating a murder at the Yazoo City Federal Correctional Institution.

Sources tell us the fight took place on Sunday, July 2nd and led to the unnamed inmate's death. We're told the inmate died on Monday, July 3.

“The FBI has jurisdiction to investigate the most serious crimes that happen within our federal prison system, and we are working with the Bureau of Prisons to investigate the murder in the Federal Correctional Institution in Yazoo City.” said Brett Carr, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI.

