Fleeing Pearl suspect still at large

Dozens of Pearl and Rankin County officers were on the ground, some heavily armed, others with k-9s, conducting a manhunt for Christopher Birtfield shortly after he ditched his car on Prosperity Street Thursday night. Police say he had just led them on a wild chase into the capital city.

"That's what they observed," said Pearl Police Chief Ronnie Conerly. "He was going westbound in the eastbound lanes into Jackson. I don't know if he continued in the wrong lane but thats how he started out; ran several people off the road but fortunately, nobody was hit or hurt."

Police say Birtfield is facing felony fleeing and traffic violations, and he may have fled from cops because he had arrest warrants for stalking and domestic assault.

"It's still his wife, they're still married that I know of," added Chief Conerly. "It's just a potential there for him to return and do some bodily harm and we don't want that."

Pearl police turned the case over to the US Marshals office. Birtfield was still at large Friday evening.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.