JPD:Two captured in La. after Jackson fatal shooting involving romantic relationship

Two suspects are behind bars in Louisiana in connection with the shooting death of a man on Maria Drive Wednesday.

Investigators believe a relationship that went south was the motive for the murder and the shooting of a second man at the Jackson residence.

"Based on evidence and information we have there was some type of dating relationship between these individuals," said Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones.

A relationship gone wrong is what JPD investigators said led to the shooting death of 56-year-old Anthony Turner.

He was found in the bedroom of his Maria Drive home.

Twenty-five-year old Johnny Wilson and 37-year-old J'Marcus Moore were arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals and Louisiana authorities near Ruston.

"There was an altercation between the deceased individual and Johnny Ray Wilson. That's what started everything," said Jones. "After Johnny Ray Wilson allegedly shot him and killed him, that's when he shot the other victim, kidnapped him from the location in the victim's car and drove him to Monroe, Louisiana".

That second shooting victim is identified as 39-year-old Lamont Gibson.

RELATED: 2nd suspect in Maria Drive homicide in custody

According to JPD, Wilson and Moore stole Turner's 2001 Ford Taurus and dropped Gibson off at a Monroe hospital before hiding out at a mobile home park west of Ruston.

"During the course of this altercation allegedly Johnny Ray Wilson produced a handgun and shot the victim once in the head," added Jones.

Wilson and Moore are being held by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Department awaiting extradition to Jackson.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.