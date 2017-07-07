MS Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann stands by decision on releasing voter information

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi's top elections official says he is consistent by sharing some voter information with other states while also telling a national group to "jump in the Gulf of Mexico" as it requests similar data.



Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says Friday that Mississippi has participated since at least 2009 in the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program. Thirty states send voter information to a secure database to see if people are registered in more than one state.



Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is on an election commission appointed by President Donald Trump. Kobach is asking states for voter information, including birthdates, and originally said he would publicly release the information.



Hosemann refuses to publicly release voters' birthdates.



He says, though, that birthdates are secure on the interstate crosscheck system.

