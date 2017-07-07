Local businesses speaking out after a prostitution bust happened next door

Local businesses are speaking out after a prostitution bust happened right next door. Three On Your Side went back to the scene of Thursday night's sting where the Hinds County Sheriff's Street Crimes Unit arrested 8 women at a business operating as a massage parlor.

June's Health Studio was popping up all over Backpage.com. After a Hinds County deputy went into the massage parlor undercover, the doors to June's are now locked.

"If they are doing something wrong they need to get busted," said Jerry Hill



"It's crazy. It's really crazy these type of things are going on this close to our office," said LaKeshia Herring.



"Y'all are so petty Channel 3," said one of the women as she was being arrested.



An undercover Hinds County Deputy acted as a customer, leading to the prostitution sting sending 8 women to jail. June's Health Studio was a massage parlor that was a front for the prostitution. It's nestled in the middle of several businesses, including two locally owned insurance companies.



"Not only does it hurt the business, but it hurts the community as well because this type of activity is going on in the neighborhood," added Herring.



"It will degrade the property," added Hill.



Business owner Jerry Hill said during his 16 years of operation he has never seen anything like this unfold in the complex. Deputies found multiple rooms, each decorated to the girl's liking, all offering allegedly illegal services.

"I was pretty shocked, pretty shocked this was going on this close to our office," said Herring. "I mean, I was really pretty shocked. It's already a little crazy over here. I am glad they took care of the situation."



"I don't know how long it's been down there, but it's been down there for a while," said Hill.

Names and charges have not yet been released.

