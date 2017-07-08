Youth Villages holds school supply drive

Youth Villages of Mississippi is holding a school supply drive today in Ridgeland. The non-profit organization will accept donations at the Wal-Mart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the supplies needed include: Backpacks, pens, one-inch binders, notebook paper, plastic rulers, glue, pencil boxes and pouches, erasers, folders with pockets and crayons.

The organization is also accepting any other donations.

