Isolated and scattered storms for the first July weekend

You can expect a hot July weekend with isolated to scattered storms and highs in the 90's.

Summer heat and humidity continue over the coming days; highs reach the low to middle 90's, but due to the humidity, it will feel closer to 100.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms develop both today and Sunday. Same routine; it will not rain everywhere or all day, but expect hit and miss storms, mainly during the afternoon.

Any storm that develops will be capable of producing gusty wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

This typical Summer rolls along next week with no significant changes in sight.



E-Mail: mhaynes@wlbt.com

Facebook: Michael Haynes WLBT

Twitter: @MichaelHaynes

Instagram: michaelhayneswlbt