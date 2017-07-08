Nearly 10 years ago, Mississippi was faced with a methamphetamine crisis.

After new laws passed seven years ago, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics said the number of operational meth labs in Mississippi continues to dramatically decrease.

"The whole move to schedule the pseudoephedrine was to combat the meth epidemic that we were in a number of years ago," said John Dowdy. "It was not unusual to work 500 or 600 meth labs a year."



The main ingredient used in the highly addictive drug methamphetamine is pseudoephedrine. You could buy it over the counter at your local drug store to relieve congestion, until illegal drug manufactures began to use it as a precursor for meth.

The drug exploded in make shift labs plaguing the state.

In 2010 the State of Mississippi passed a law banning the sale of pseudoephedrine without a prescription.

Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, John Dowdy said since seven years later, the law is paying off and saving lives.

"Last year we worked three active meth labs in the State of Mississippi," said Dowdy. "So, that particular piece of legislation has worked very effectively."



In 2009, there were 692 meth labs reported across the state, 349 of those were active.

Dowdy said now they are not having the problem with home grown methamphetamine like in years prior.



"Most of the methamphetamine we have coming on the streets is coming from Mexico and that's a constant battle," explained Dowdy. "The big producers, the big meth cookers that we used to see back in the day, they are pretty much non-existent."

State, local and federal authorities will continue working together to fight drugs from invading our state.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.