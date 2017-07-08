Ronald Acuna has 4 hits as M-Braves snap 9 game losing streak

Press Release from the Mississippi Braves

Ronald Acuna (4-5) homered and singled three times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair while Connor Lien homered and doubled with three runs scored and a couple of RBI as the Mississippi Braves ended a nine-game losing streak with a big 11-3 win a Hank Aaron Stadium.

Kolby Allard gave Mississippi (4-11, 38-47) five strong innings, allowing only three unearned runs, all in the third inning, on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Michael Mader and Bradley Roney combined to shut out Mobile (7-8, 37-47) for two innings each in relief both striking out three BayBears hitters.

Mississippi scored early and often, plating runs in six different innings, starting in the first when Jared James led off with a double and scored four batters later on a sacrifice fly by Sal Giardina.

In the second, Dylan Moore reached on a throwing error, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Moore then scored on a sacrifice fly by James to make it a 2-0 game.

The BayBears scored all three of their runs with two outs in the third inning. Tim Arakawa singled and David Fletcher reached on an error to get things started. Sherman Johnson then singled to load the bases for back-to-back run-scoring singles from Zach Houchins and Jose Briceno, giving Mobile a 3-2 advantage.

The M-Braves bounced right back to retake the lead with four runs in the fourth. It began when Moore doubled and Connor Lien ripped a two-run homer one batter later. After a walk to James and a strike out, Ronald Acuna then hit the second two-run shot of the inning to put the Braves out front 6-3.

Lien led off the sixth with a walk and took second on a single by Emerson Landoni. Both runners advanced on Acuna's single, loading the bases, before Joey Meneses delivered a two-run knock. Sal Giardina was hit by a pitch, loading the bases again. Acuna then scored on a wild pitch to extend the M-Braves lead to 9-3.

The Braves plated another run in the seventh when Jonathan Morales singled and advanced to third on a ground rule double by Lien. Morales was tagged out at home on a fielder's choice, but the next hitter, Acuna delivered another RBI-single to put the Braves up 10-3.

Giardina singled to lead off the eighth and scored on Moore's double to give Mississippi the final margin of victory, 11-3.

The Braves and BayBears conclude the series at Hank Aaron Stadium Saturday at 7:05pm. Mississippi sends LHP Tyler Pike (0-3) to the hill against Mobile RHP Jake Jewell (5-5).

