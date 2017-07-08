Jackson Black Rodeo returns to the Mississippi Coliseum

Folks geared up in their boots and hats for the 15th annual Jackson Black Rodeo. They had two Saturday performances that got cowboys and cowgirls of all ages fired up.

"The whole fairground is covered," said Frank Penny Edwards with the Real Cowboys Association. "I bet you we've got an estimated 20,000 people here for the rodeo. There's 500 cowboys here today. We are super loaded with cowboys."

The event's been dubbed as the "Baddest Show on Dirt" to the Mississippi Coliseum.

"We put on 18 of these every year," noted Edwards. "We go to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas. We cover it."

And he said the fans in Jackson rival those they see in Texas.

"On a scale of 1-10, I would give it a 10," said Alfred Bell of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. "It's nice. Great family outing. Anybody want to come visit. This is the place to be."

Helping to welcome the crowd was Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason.

"It's good for the kids," said Sheriff Mason. "It's good for adults, young and old. And just a good time to get out and see all these calf ropers and bull riders. And a huge bull sitting over here. I love it. I love it every year."

Those cowboys and cowgirls are competing in everything from calf wrestling and roping, barrel racing, and bareback riding. For added entertainment, kids were even riding sheep.

