Volunteers host day of healing for Durant storm victims

Progress is slow in the storm ravaged town of Durant in Holmes County.

Fierce storms all but destroyed the city two months ago and residents were denied FEMA money to rebuild, but volunteers and nonprofits are continuing to step up to help on the long road to recovery.

Storm victims in Durant received free clothes, cleaning supplies and food Saturday. The giveaway was part of Project Rebuild: A Day of Healing.

“This event was sponsored by Durant city officials along with Phi Beta Sigma’s Mu Sigma Chapter, Mississippi Move and we just wanted to give back," said Mayor Henry Robinson Jr.

Back in April, severe weather wreaked havoc in the area flattening homes and leaving most the town in shambles. Mattie May Coleman is still trying to figure out how she will rebuild her business. She had no insurance.

“It is a slow process," said Coleman. "So as I do whatever, whatever. It has been so long since the storm has passed and you have a lot of people leaving out because they think that we have recovered, but process is a long process and we are going to be recovering for the next six to eight months.”

These volunteers say that is why it is vital that anyone who can donate their time or money to the storm ravaged town, please do so because the people desperately need it.

“If it is something as simple as hygiene supplies, that is one less thing that the people here have to deal with," said organizer Lorenzo Grimes. "Be it simple clothing, that is one less thing that they have to deal with. You have people in temporary housing and they have to figure out where they are going to live, so if we can take some of that stress for just the time that we are here, I think we are doing one thing good.”

