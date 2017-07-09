JPD: Man shot while walking down street

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said a 60-year-old man was shot Sunday as he walked down a street.

Jones said Gregory Smith was shot in the right leg, above the knee, while walking down Hill Avenue.

Commander Jones said the suspect was driving a white Lincoln.

At this time, officials say the motive is unknown.

Commander Jones says Smith's injuries are non-life threatening.

