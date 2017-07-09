Teen found dead in Monroe County

WTVA reports a teenager, in Aberdeen, was found dead early Sunday morning in a yard.

The teen is dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The body of 17-year-old LaQuinton Walker was found in a yard on Lowndes Street.

We're told his body will be taken to Pearl for an autopsy.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. Information for this story was obtained from WTVA.