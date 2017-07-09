One person killed in early morning Yazoo County house fire

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says one person was killed after an early morning fire in Yazoo City.

Shivers said officials were called to the fire at 1201 Prentiss Ave. in Yazoo City at 3:54 a.m. Sunday.

15-year-old Tristian Brown looked out to the street, and could barely see the house across from him through the flames and smoke.

"Around 3:50, 4 o'clock, I heard a 'boom!" said Brown.

"It was like a 'Pop! Pop!' As soon as we heard the popping sounds, when we came out, the house was already engulfed in flames," said Brown's mother, Cenetra Paige.

"So I grabbed a baseball bat and helped to bust a window," explained Brown.

A man in the house, Mr. Ellis, was able to climb through the window and across the street.

He passed out in Paige and Brown's front yard.

"He laid he kind of collapsed right here. He had a lot of bruises and you know, cuts from the glass," said Paige, who used her own sheets to cover Ellis and prop up his head.

"The man was walking around, and we were asking him, 'Where was his wife?'" said Brown. "He said to us, 'Please find my baby. Please find my baby."'

Brown and a few others tried to save Mr. Ellis's wife, but they couldn't get to her.

"There wasn't enough time," said Brown. "We got him - he came out the back side, but there wasn't enough time to get her out."

The victim, 58-year-old Annie Ellis Stinson was found in the bedroom of the home. Coroner Shivers said her body was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Examiner's Office in Pearl for an autopsy.

"It was day before they got her out of there," said Cleotha Moore, who lives a few houses down from Brown and Paige. "And with the smoke and with the fire, that's what killed her."

"Throughout the whole day, I was just thinking about it and thinking about it - what would've happened if we could've got her out of the house in time?" said Brown.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Yazoo City Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

"I still haven't gotten over the state of shock, because I can still see them in the yard doing different things. It's gonna take a while," said Paige, thinking about what the neighborhood will be like without Stinson.

"You just don't know what's going to happen in life," added Moore.

Thanks in part to Tristian, Ellis is now recovering at UMMC in Jackson. He suffered cuts and burns and was taken by Pafford EMS to the hospital.

