One person killed in early morning Yazoo County house fire

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says one person was killed after an early morning fire in Yazoo City.

Shivers said officials were called to the fire at 1201 Prentiss Ave. in Yazoo City at 3:54 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, 58-year-old Annie Ellis Stinson was found in the bedroom of the home. Coroner Shivers said her body was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Examiner's Office in Pearl for an autopsy.

Firefighters were were able to get the husband out of the house. He suffered cuts and burns and was taken by Pafford EMS to UMMC in Jackson.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Yazoo City Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

