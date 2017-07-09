TN man arrested after striking cyclist on Natchez Trace, leaving the scene

Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.

Officials say around 11 a.m., Greg Goodman and Tyler Noe were cycling on the Natchez Trace Parkway, a designated bike route, near the Parkway’s northern terminus. A black Volvo passing the bicyclists struck Noe causing serious but non-life threatening injuries. The Volvo’s driver failed to stop and left the scene. Goodman was wearing a camera and provided a video of the incident to investigators.

Parkway Rangers and the Williamson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Deputies identified Marshall Grant Neely III, 58, of Franklin, TN as the vehicle’s driver who left the scene.

Neely was arrested on numerous charges including reckless endangerment (felony), leaving the scene of an accident, failure to immediately notify of accident, and failure to render aid.

Authorities say Neely was booked into the Williamson County Detention Center.

U.S. Park Rangers will meet with the United States Attorney’s Office next week to consider additional federal charges.

“The Natchez Trace Parkway is a designated bicycle route, and bicycle traffic increases dramatically on the weekends and holidays,” reminded Acting Chief Ranger Calvin Farmer."

“In Mississippi and Tennessee, bicyclists are allowed to use the full lane of traffic to ride in when necessary. Federal regulations require bicyclists to ride single file, and riders are encouraged to move to the right to allow for vehicles to pass. It is also highly recommended riders wear high-visibility clothing and flashing front and rear lights. Vehicle drivers must provide a safe distance when overtaking and passing a bicyclist," Farmer added.

Click here for additional information on cycling rules for the Natchez Trace . If you see aggressive drivers or any unsafe act, please contact the emergency contact line for Natchez Trace Communications at 1-800-300-PARK (7275).

